Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alaska Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,124,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,467.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,911. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.12. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

