Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.