Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $46.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00042070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,422,249,757 coins and its circulating supply is 7,207,794,772 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

