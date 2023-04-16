Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,982 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,351,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $72.70. 78,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,402. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

