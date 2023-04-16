Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. 403,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

