Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.99. 2,981,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,417. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.66. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.



Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

