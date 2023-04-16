Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVES stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,585. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $213.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

