Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. 671,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

