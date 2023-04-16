Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,231. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

