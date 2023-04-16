Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,128 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.