Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $228.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

