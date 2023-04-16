Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,711 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,794,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

