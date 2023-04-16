Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.49 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

