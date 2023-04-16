Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.