Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (JMST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.