Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $152.38 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

