Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,837 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

GSST stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

