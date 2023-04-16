Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $374.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.