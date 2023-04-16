Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.51 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

