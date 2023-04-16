Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Update

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 194,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

TKNO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,428. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.62. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 329,213 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

