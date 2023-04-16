Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,941 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 53,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 30,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

