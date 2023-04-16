Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.