Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.64.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.