América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.