Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

