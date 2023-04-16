Amp Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146.89 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amp has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market cap of $146.89 million and $19.20 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amp Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

