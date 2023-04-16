Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s 8th Largest Position

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,358 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

