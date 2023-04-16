Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.