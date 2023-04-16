Analysts Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT at $29.50

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $30.50.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
