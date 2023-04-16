Anyswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,301.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $215.88 million and approximately $4,301.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $11.58 or 0.00038190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 11.57880875 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $8,083.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

