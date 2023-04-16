Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $188.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.65.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.21 on Thursday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

