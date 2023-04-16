AR Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.49. 21,591,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,742,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

