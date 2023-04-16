Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Update

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,320,000 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 5,028,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,461. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 141.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 408,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 245,412 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

