Ark (ARK) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $58.65 million and $1.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003654 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002570 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,321,194 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

