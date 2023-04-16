Ark (ARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $59.77 million and $2.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000219 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,335,592 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

