ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $427,949.64 and approximately $4.79 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

