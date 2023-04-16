ARMOR Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $427,312.04 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $427,312.04 and $505.59 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

