Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $134.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

