Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,575 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 5.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period.

ASPN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

