AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,948,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,307,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

