AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUDC. Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,012,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 230,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

