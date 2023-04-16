Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

