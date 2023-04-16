Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Analysis

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Avantax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.81%. Avantax has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Avantax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.55 -$52.76 million N/A N/A Avantax $666.50 million 1.62 $420.25 million $8.71 3.13

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Avantax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -62.18% -36.69% -20.43% Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03%

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantax beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

