Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 61,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 7.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aviva

Several research firms have recently commented on AVVIY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 545 ($6.75) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.69) to GBX 520 ($6.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.63) to GBX 545 ($6.75) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($6.01) to GBX 540 ($6.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

(Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.