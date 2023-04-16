B. Riley Begins Coverage on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRVI. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.69. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

