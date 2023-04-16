B. Riley Begins Coverage on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRVI. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.69. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
