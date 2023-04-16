B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

