Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Shares Sold by Kinnevik AB publ

Kinnevik AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,617,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,325,228 shares during the quarter. Babylon accounts for approximately 17.6% of Kinnevik AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kinnevik AB publ owned 2.67% of Babylon worth $31,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Babylon by 886.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the second quarter worth $707,000.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Babylon Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $97.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Babylon

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Babylon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babylon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.