Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 138.2% in March

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BADFF remained flat at $23.09 during trading hours on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

