BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7716 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.

BAESY opened at $51.27 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $913,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,050 ($13.00) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

