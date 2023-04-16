BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7716 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.
BAE Systems Price Performance
BAESY opened at $51.27 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $913,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
