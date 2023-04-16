Ballswap (BSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 137.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 118.3% higher against the dollar. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $63.64 million and approximately $53,028.66 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ballswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.