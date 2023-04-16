Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $2.01 during trading hours on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Banco de Sabadell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banco de Sabadell’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

