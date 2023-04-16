Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE SAN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 159.9% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 293,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.